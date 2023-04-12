Cattle farmers respond to FDA prescription requirement for livestock antibiotics

NEW MARKET, Ala. (WAFF) -Livestock farmers soon will not be able to make a trip to their local feed store to get antibiotics for their animals.

The Food and Drug Administration has issued a new requirement where farmers will need a prescription to get their hands on medicine like penicillin or tetracycline. The reason is that the FDA wants to avoid having farmers hoard medicine that humans also use.

Erin Beasley with the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association said she believes this change is due to a shortage of antibiotics.

“This is something that’s really just creating a burden for our industry because our group, our producers they care about their livestock and they want to do what’s best for them,” Beasley said. “When they need to treat cattle, they treat cattle and they’ve not done that in a way that is abusing the use of the product.”

New Market cattle breeding stock farmer Randy Moody says he understands the reasoning behind the requirement and hopes that this change will help lessen the strain of the shortage.

“We don’t want to use up the drugs and build up a resistance in drugs that we treat people with,” Moody said. “So I think it’s going to be a win-win for all of us. Farmers are just going to have to be better stewards of what we do. "

While Moody said the new requirement will not affect him and his farm drastically but might not be the case for other farmers. Especially with the ongoing national veterinarian shortage.

In rural areas, Moody said it has become a challenge to locate large animal veterinarians. His advice to other farmers is to locate a vet now, build a relationship and know that you can count on them if one of your animals gets sick.

“If you don’t have a working relationship with a vet, it’s going to be a little bit more difficult to obtain drugs that could be treating a sick animal on Saturday, you may have to wait until Monday if you don’t have that relationship already established,” Moody said.

The Alabama Cattlemen’s Association encourages farmers who are struggling to find a local vet to reach out to them for assistance or contact their local county extension office.

The new FDA prescription requirement will go into effect in June.

