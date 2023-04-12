Bill would not allow cities to set speed limits on county roads

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - If an Alabama bill becomes law, municipalities will not be allowed to set speed limits on county owned and maintained roads within their limits.

Last week, Senate Bill 33, which is sponsored by Sen. Steve Livingston, passed the Senate with a 29-0 vote. According to Sonny Brasfield, executive director of the Alabama Association of County Commissions, this bill should have been addressed before this legislative session.

Today, Alabama law allows municipalities, or cities, to establish the speed limits on county roads that run through the city limit. There are many roads inside city limits that are maintained by counties, said Brasfield. The county holds liabilities for these road.

“There might be circumstances where the city decides to increase the speed limit to a speed that exceeds the design and safety of the road and certainly that’s a big concern for us,” said Brasfield.

“If you raise the speed limit, traffic drops faster. They’re more accidents. People are injured. That a problem, and it is likewise a problem if a municipality decides to lower a speed limit for no real justification,” said Brafield.

This bill states that if a city wants to change a speed limit, then they have to conduct a civil engineering speed study and traffic investigations to make sure that the changes it’s going to make will be in the driving public’s best interest, said Brasfield.

The city must also receive approval from the county engineer as a result of that investigation.

Representative Debbie Wood is sponsoring the same bill in the House. It has not yet received a committee vote.

