Belgreen School teacher charged with public intoxication, reckless endangerment

Rodney Waddle
Rodney Waddle(fcso)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Belgreen School teacher was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment on Wednesday following a drug search with K9 units.

During the search, a K9 sniffed the area of Franklin County Schools teacher Rodney Waddle who pulled up in a Franklin County Board of Education vehicle. The K9 alerted on the desk that Waddle used in the classroom where he taught.

Following the classroom alert, a K9 also alerted the FCBOE vehicle that Waddle was seen driving into the Belgreen School parking lot in and and his personal vehicle.

Waddle was removed from the classroom by deputies and school personnel and consented to a search of his personal vehicle. Deputies noticed that Waddle was under the influence of a substance for which he had a prescription for.

Following the field sobriety tests, Waddle was placed under arrested for public intoxication and charged with two counts of reckless endangerment due to having two students in the FCBOE vehicle he was driving(according to witnesses).

