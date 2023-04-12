Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Arrest made in connection to Tuesday’s Blue Haven Drive shooting

A death investigation is underway after a shooting left one person dead on Bluehaven Drive in Huntsville.
By Javon Williams and Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man has been arrested and the victim has been identified following a shooting that occurred Tuesday on Blue Haven Drive in Huntsville.

According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, Jason Moore, 47, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the 4800 block of Blue Haven Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they located 40-year-old Damian Collins Sr. who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Collins Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators with the HPD Major Crimes Unit believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the two men.

Moore is being booked into the Madison County Jail on a murder charge.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials with the Colbert County EMA say at least one person was killed in the collision.
One killed after 18-wheeler crashes with train in Tuscumbia
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Unclaimed Baggage's new museum!
Unclaimed Baggage to display most peculiar lost luggage finds
Teresa Pascual (left) and Maria Pascual (right) were arrested and charged with identity theft...
Three people charged with identity theft, voter fraud in Franklin Co.

Latest News

New bill could change how speed limits are set on Alabama county roads
Bill would not allow cities to set speed limits on county roads
Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo
41st annual Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Rodeo set for late May
Newly proposed legislation aims to ease Alabama physician shortage
Lawmakers present plan to address Alabama’s growing physician shortage
New bill could change how speed limits are set on Alabama county roads
New bill could change how speed limits are set on Alabama county roads