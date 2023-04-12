Arrest made in connection to Tuesday’s Blue Haven Drive shooting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One man has been arrested and the victim has been identified following a shooting that occurred Tuesday on Blue Haven Drive in Huntsville.

According to officials with the Huntsville Police Department, Jason Moore, 47, has been arrested and charged with murder.

Around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to the 4800 block of Blue Haven Drive. When officers arrived on the scene, they located 40-year-old Damian Collins Sr. who was suffering from gunshot wounds.

Collins Sr. was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators with the HPD Major Crimes Unit believe the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the two men.

Moore is being booked into the Madison County Jail on a murder charge.

