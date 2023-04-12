Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Another gorgeous afternoon, but showers expected to end the week

First Alert Weather
For the rest of the afternoon, sunny & warm. Mid to upper 70s. A few clouds tonight, low 50s....
For the rest of the afternoon, sunny & warm. Mid to upper 70s. A few clouds tonight, low 50s. Clouds with showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Around 70°. After a few showers Thursday night, another higher chance of rain for Friday. Showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 P.M. Low 70s. Dry Friday night with a chance of rain for the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday night, during the day mainly dry both days. Around 80° Saturday, around 70° Sunday. Monday through Wednesday, mainly sunny and nice. Another chance for showers and storms for the end of the week. High temps in the 70s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

For the rest of the afternoon, sunny & warm. Mid to upper 70s. A few clouds tonight, low 50s. Clouds with showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Around 70°. After a few showers Thursday night, another higher chance of rain for Friday. Showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 P.M. Low 70s. Dry Friday night with a chance of rain for the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday night, during the day mainly dry both days. Around 80° Saturday, around 70° Sunday. Monday through Wednesday, mainly sunny and nice. Another chance for showers and storms for the end of the week. High temps in the 70s.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Death investigation underway following shooting in Huntsville
Officials with the Colbert County EMA say at least one person was killed in the collision.
One killed after 18-wheeler crashes with train in Tuscumbia
Nicholas Samudio, 22, is being held without bail after he was arraigned on charges in two...
Man with Down syndrome charged in 2 separate murders
Unclaimed Baggage's new museum!
Unclaimed Baggage to display most peculiar lost luggage finds
Teresa Pascual (left) and Maria Pascual (right) were arrested and charged with identity theft...
Three people charged with identity theft, voter fraud in Franklin Co.

Latest News

WAFF AM 5:00-5:30am – Syncbak
WAFF's Wednesday morning forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
One more beautiful day before rain chances increase
WAFF 10 p.m. Tuesday weather forecast
WAFF AM 4:30-5:00pm – Syncbak
WAFF weather, April 11 at noon