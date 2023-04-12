Another gorgeous afternoon, but showers expected to end the week

For the rest of the afternoon, sunny & warm. Mid to upper 70s. A few clouds tonight, low 50s. Clouds with showers and thunderstorms tomorrow afternoon. Around 70°. After a few showers Thursday night, another higher chance of rain for Friday. Showers and thunderstorms between noon and 5 P.M. Low 70s. Dry Friday night with a chance of rain for the weekend. Showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday night, during the day mainly dry both days. Around 80° Saturday, around 70° Sunday. Monday through Wednesday, mainly sunny and nice. Another chance for showers and storms for the end of the week. High temps in the 70s.

