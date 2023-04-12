Alabama health experts discuss bill ending COVID national emergency

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - President Joe Biden signed a bipartisan congressional resolution terminating the national emergency for the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public says that just because President Biden terminated the COVID-19 national emergency, it does not mean we are out of the woods yet.

“We might be through with COVID, but COVID is not through with us,” Dr. Landers said.

Dr. Landers understands people are ready to put COVID behind them but it will never go away. Especially since mutations and subvariants continue to emerge.

“Do I think people are ready to say this is over? Yes. I think we’re all ready to say that it’s over,” Dr. Landers said.

Landers went on to say the virus is a champion at mutating as Omicron, a more infectious variant, has been found in two dozen countries. She says preparations are already underway to prevent infections.

“I do expect newer variations of the vaccine to come out in the fall, and I think people should be aware of that as they would take a preventive measure such as a flu shot,” Dr. Landers said.

Dr. Suzanne Judd with UAB says ending the national emergency a month ahead of schedule could be seen as a positive sign of how far we’ve come.

“It says we’re in a pretty good place. We’ve got treatments available, we’ve got vaccines to prevent it,” Dr. Judd said.

She says that despite the optimism, we should not let our guards down.

“I do worry that it will stop people from getting vaccinated and they’ll think that means that COVID is not around anymore, but it is,” Dr. Judd said. “It’s around and people will keep getting sick for many years to come.”

To combat this, public health leaders are continuing to promote vaccines, which is something Dr. Judd says the state can improve upon.

“It’s one of the things we struggle with in our state and vaccines are really simple ways to protect yourself from infectious diseases,” Dr. Judd said.

The Public Health Emergency around COVID is expected to end on May 11.

