Alabama financial expert recommends what you should do with your tax refund

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - For many receiving a tax refund feels like found money which is cause for celebration. Financial Expert Jay McGowan with The Welch Group explains there are pros and cons to receiving a tax refund.

“When people find out they’re receiving a refund, typically the emotion is they’re ecstatic,” McGowan said. “So for most working Americans, throughout the year, you earn a paycheck. Your employer withholds a portion of your pay, and they remit that to the federal and state government to pay your estimated taxes. The key in that is that it’s your money.”

McGowan provided to math behind the numbers for when you compare what you owe to what you paid in.

“If you paid in too much, you get a refund. If you paid in too little, you owe taxes,” McGowan said. “A refund is not found money. It is actually your money that you were entitled to the whole time.”

The wealth management expert explains the goal at the end of the year is to break even.

“You don’t want to owe a lot, but you also don’t want to receive a big refund,” McGowan said. It’s a financial Catch 22.

There are major pros to receiving a refund, besides making it seem like a healthy payday.

“If you receive a refund, that means you don’t owe anything. It can also be a forced savings mechanism,” McGowan said.

If you have trouble staying disciplined, if you withhold the right amount throughout the year and you don’t receive a refund, this means that you will have additional dollars in each paycheck.

As for the cons, you have to remember that it is not found money.

“You basically gave the government an interest-free loan, in which they will pay you that money back, without interest. That means there’s an opportunity costs associated with a tax refund,” he said.

