41st annual Limestone Co. Sheriff’s Rodeo set for late May

Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo
Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo(Limestone County Sheriff's Rodeo)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The 41st annual Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo is set for May 19-20 with plenty of competition and family-friendly events leading up to the rodeo.

Rodeo week is scheduled to start on May 16 with a street dance hosted by Cast Products Inc. on the east side of the Limestone County Courthouse at 6 p.m. Section 8 Band is scheduled to perform.

A slack competition for team roping will be held on May 18 at the arena located on Alabama Highway 99. The event will begin at 9 a.m., gates will open at 8 a.m. and admission is $5.

The exceptional needs rodeo will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, May 19 at the arena. This rodeo is for individuals with special needs.

The rodeo’s main events, bareback bronic riding, calf roping, break-away roping, steer wrestling, saddle bronic riding, barrel racing and bull riding will be held May 19 and 20 starting at 8 p.m. each night.

The Limestone Sheriff’s Rodeo is produced by the Lone Star Rodeo Company and is held at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Rodeo Arena located on Alabama Highway 99 west of Athens.

Ticket prices for adults in advance are $15 or $17 at the gate. Children 12 and under will be $10 advance and $12 at the gate. Tickets can be purchased at the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office or online at https://limestonesheriffrodeo.com/tickets. All proceeds from the event will be used to purchase equipment for the sheriff’s office.

