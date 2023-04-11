Deals
Unclaimed Baggage to display most peculiar lost luggage finds

Egyptian artifacts, movie props and more!
By Savannah Sapp
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:46 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Unclaimed Baggage can sometimes be like a box of chocolates, you never know what you’re gonna get!

This retail store has operated since 1970, taking lost or forgotten luggage from major airlines and selling or donating the contents of the luggage to the Scottsboro community.

As you can imagine, Unclaimed Baggage has come across some unique and bizarre finds over the years. Now, they will showcase those treasures with a brand new museum.

“The most common question we ever get is ‘What’s the coolest thing you’ve ever found in lost bags?’. That really sparked the idea to put together the Unclaimed Baggage Museum,” Sonni Hood, Community Involvement Manager for Unclaimed Baggage said.

The exhibit will feature over one hundred pieces of history that have found their way to Unclaimed Baggage. Each item will be displayed along with the story of how the item came to be, and how it ended up in Scottsboro.

“We’ll be having full suits of armor, shrunken heads, hear the story of how we found a live rattlesnake in a bag, you name it we have over one hundred items on display to tell the story of things found in lost bags,” Hood said.

Hood hopes that the exhibit will encourage more to pay a visit to Scottsboro’s most popular tourist attraction and that it will add to the Unclaimed Baggage experience.

“We certainly hope that this encourages more traffic, it just adds an extra level of fun. I mean so many of these items have traveled to us from all over the world throughout multiple centuries even, so it’s just a great way to discover more about these items,” Hood said.

The grand opening for the brand-new exhibit is set for Friday, April 21st at 11 a.m.

