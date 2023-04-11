Deals
Two people charged with identity theft, voter fraud in Franklin Co.

Teresa Pascual (left) and Maria Pascual (right) were arrested and charged with identity theft and voter fraud.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two people in Franklin County were arrested and charged with identity theft and voter fraud.

Alabama’s Secretary of State, Wes Allen announced Tuesday that his office helped multiple law enforcement agencies in Franklin County with an investigation that led to two arrests for identity theft. Officials with Allen’s office said the individuals are not United States citizens.

Teresa Pascual and Maria Pascual were arrested on March 15. Officials say they used identification that was not their own to register to vote. Because they are not citizens, they are not eligible to vote in Alabama’s elections.

“I am incredibly appreciative of the efforts of the law enforcement agencies who worked together to indict and apprehend these three individuals,” Secretary Allen said. “My office will always assist law enforcement in every way possible to seek convictions of individuals who attempt to illegally vote in our elections. We will not tolerate a single illegal voter attempting to participate in our elections.”

According to the Franklin County District Attorney’s Office, Maria Pascual is believed to have unlawfully participated in elections in 2016 and 2020. Teresa Pascual allegedly only participated in the 2020 election unlawfully.

