Three people charged with identity theft, voter fraud in Franklin Co.

Three non-U.S. citizens were arrested in Franklin County after allegedly attempting to vote...
Three non-U.S. citizens were arrested in Franklin County after allegedly attempting to vote using stolen identities.(file)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Three people in Franklin County were arrested and charged with identity theft and voter fraud.

Alabama’s Secretary of State, Wes Allen announced Tuesday that his office helped multiple law enforcement agencies in Franklin County with an investigation that led to three arrests for identity theft. Officials with Allen’s office said the three individuals are not United States citizens.

Teresa Pascual, Maria Pascual and Luis Balderman were arrested on March 15. Officials say the three people used identification that was not their own to register to vote. Because they are not citizens, they are not eligible to vote in Alabama’s elections.

“I am incredibly appreciative of the efforts of the law enforcement agencies who worked together to indict and apprehend these three individuals,” Secretary Allen said. “My office will always assist law enforcement in every way possible to seek convictions of individuals who attempt to illegally vote in our elections. We will not tolerate a single illegal voter attempting to participate in our elections.”

