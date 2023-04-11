Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

‘This is infuriating:’ Woman and two children shot in Texas

A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic violence incident. (Credit: KSAT via CNN Newsource)
By KSAT Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (KSAT) - A mother and two toddlers were shot Monday night in Texas.

Two other children narrowly escaped the scene in what San Antonio authorities are calling a domestic violence incident.

“This is infuriating. With all the resources and effort we’ve put into assisting domestic violence victims and trying to prevent these things from happening, here we are with a 1- and 2-year-old and a 28-year-old mom shot by her intimate partner,” San Antonio Police Chief William McManus said.

The woman and her children were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Their conditions are unknown.

Copyright 2023 KSAT via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incidents happened around 8 p.m.
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, crash Sunday night
Top Name Artists in Tribute show
George Jones event at the VBC to raise money for Huntsville PD officers Morin, Crumby
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
Channing Mitchell
Columbiana man in custody following Stevenson grocery store shooting
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

Latest News

Two people embrace outside of a building where a shooting took place in Louisville, Ky.,...
What we know about victims of the Louisville bank shooting
Five people have died following a a mass shooting inside a Louisville bank.
Deadly bank mass shooting leaves community reeling
A mother and two of her children were shot in what Texas authorities are calling a domestic...
Woman and two children shot in Texas
The projects will require lane closures throughout the downtown area for the next two weeks.
Multiple lanes to close for road projects in downtown Huntsville