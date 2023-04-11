Tasty eats, good drinks at Old Black Bear Brewing Company

MADISON, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The North Alabama craft beer scene has become a major player in craft beer in the United States.

A brewery that continues to add to the superiority and uniqueness of craft beer in North Alabama is Old Black Bear Brewing Company in Madison. Old Black Brewing Company is the perfect location for you to hangout and enjoy some delicious brews and fantastic food.

There is so much to choose from when it comes to the food menu, that it’s difficult to make a final choice. From the fried green tomatoes to the burgers, there is something for everyone at Old Black Bear Brewing Company.

Now, Old Black Bear is a brewing company. So, you can’t forget about the beer!

There is the “Cave City Lager” and the tasty “Ursa Major IPA.” No matter what you like to drink, Old Black Bear Brewing Company will set you up with the right choice.

