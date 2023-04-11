Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Survey: Gun violence affects half of US families

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family...
According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family member killed by a gun, and about just as many have been personally threatened with a firearm.(WBNG)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:01 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A startling new statistic finds about half of American families have been affected by a gun-related incident.

According to a survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation, nearly 20% of adults have had a family member killed by a gun, and about just as many have been personally threatened with a firearm.

The survey also found about 17% of adults have witnessed an injury from a shooting.

In total, 54% of U.S. adults say they or a family member have had one of these experiences.

This comes as people are dying in record numbers from firearms in the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports nearly 49,000 gun-related deaths occurred in 2021, a 23% surge since 2019.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incidents happened around 8 p.m.
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, crash Sunday night
Top Name Artists in Tribute show
George Jones event at the VBC to raise money for Huntsville PD officers Morin, Crumby
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
Channing Mitchell
Columbiana man in custody following Stevenson grocery store shooting
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say

Latest News

Ukrainian soldiers ride atop an APC on the frontline in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
Russian forces in Crimea brace for possible Ukraine assault
In this photo provided by Contamines Montjoie, an avalanche rolling down the Armancette glacier...
Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps
Easter Sunday moose rescue
Moose falls through ice, rescued in Alaska
Avalanche kills 6, including mountain guides, in French Alps