Sunshine and 70s... April perfection for today & Wednesday

First Alert Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:55 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Good Tuesday morning.  We have fair skies and cool temperatures this morning in the upper 30s to middle 40s, a light jacket will be a good idea heading out the door to work and school. 

Today will be about as perfect as a day in mid-April can get!  We will see abundant sunshine, low humidity, very light winds and seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 70s.  Clear skies and calm winds will stay with us overnight and lows will again drop into the middle 40s by daybreak Wednesday.  Wednesday will be another fantastic day with sunshine and highs reaching the middle to upper 70s, winds will stay light from the east. 

We start to see more clouds pushing into the Tennessee Valley by the morning hours of Thursday, lows will be near 50 degrees.  Humidity levels will be on the rise Thursday ahead of an approaching center of low pressure coming from the Gulf of Mexico.  Scattered to numerous rain showers and isolated storms will be expected on and off through the day on both Thursday and Friday.  Given the rain showers and cloud cover overhead, highs will be back below average in the upper 60s to lower 70s.  Rainfall totals will likely be in the ¼ to 1 inch range through Friday night. 

Next weekend will also bring chances for rain showers and isolated storms, but right now the models still keep several hours of both Saturday and Sunday dry.  Keep checking back for the latest weekend forecast regarding rain potential.

