Sip some tea with Piper and Leaf

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Many people enjoy a classic cup of tea, regardless of the time of year. However, if you’re looking for some new flavors to try, Piper and Leaf Tea Company is set to show off its lineup.

Spring has sprung and at Piper and Leaf, there is always something delicious to try. Co-owner Connor Knapp joined Tennessee Valley Living on Tuesday to discuss some unique flavors in season right now.

Some of the drinks Knapp made were a “Springdrop Spritzer” and an “Elderberry Elixir.” If you would like to try these delicious teas, head over to Piper and Leaf Tea Company!

