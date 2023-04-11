Schools across Alabama experienced delays in ACAP testing

MADISON CO., Ala. (WAFF) - School systems across Alabama experienced a delay in Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program (ACAP) testing on Tuesday morning.

ACAP testing is an online test that is designed to provide students, parent, educators and Alabama residents with information regarding progress towards the mastery of Alabama Course of Study Standards.

According to Madison County Schools Director of Public Relations Carter Watkins, a service ticket was filed with the company that was facilitating the online test. Some students were able login while most students in second through eight grade were not able to. Students who were unable to login received a “Connection to Server Failed” message.

An hour after submitting the service ticket, administrators received an email from ALSDE that stated that testing could resume. At this time the cause of the technical difficulties is unknown.

Campus Testing Coordinators across the Madison County Schools System coordinated with school administrators to decide when testing will resume. Watkins says that the school systems has built-in makeup days for events such as this.

