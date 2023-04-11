Deals
Portion of Pratt Ave. to close for water main repair

The section of Pratt Ave. from Andrew Jackson Way to Meridian Street will be closed.
The section of Pratt Ave. from Andrew Jackson Way to Meridian Street will be closed.(City of Huntsville)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A section of Pratt Avenue will be closed until April 14 to repair damage to a water main, according to Huntsville Utilities.

The section of Pratt Ave. from Andrew Jackson Way to Meridian Street will be closed. If driving in the area, use caution.

The closure is expected to last until April 14.
The closure is expected to last until April 14.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

