Portion of Pratt Ave. to close for water main repair

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A section of Pratt Avenue will be closed until April 14 to repair damage to a water main, according to Huntsville Utilities.

The section of Pratt Ave. from Andrew Jackson Way to Meridian Street will be closed. If driving in the area, use caution.

The closure is expected to last until April 14. (Google Maps)

This story will be updated once further information is released.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.