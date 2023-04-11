Deals
Passport delays causing people to cancel vacation plans

WAFF 48's Claudia Peppenhorst reporting
By Claudia Peppenhorst
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) -Summer travel plans outside of the county are coming up for many but for those who are needing a passport and have not applied for one yet, those plans may not happen.

Nationwide, passport processing times can take anywhere from 10-13 weeks, even expedited processing is 7-10 weeks. The Madison County Probate Office offers passport services to the county but Probate Judge Frank Barger said there is no quick turn around.

“What I can speak to locally is that we’ve seen a huge increase after we’ve come out of the great majority of what we’ve experienced with COVID,” Barger said. “We’re seeing traffic just pick back up, folks realize that their passport expired during COVID and so there are a lot of folks that are renewing passports.”

Richard Hall had plans for a celebratory trip out of the country this month for his wife who is retiring. They submitted a renewal for their passports back in January. Three months later, their application status still reads as ‘processing.’ Hall said their vacation plans are now canceled.

“Obviously we’re not able to plan the trip that we had or we were thinking about and still have no idea when we’ll get the passports,” Hall said. “We’re disappointed but it’s not the end of the world.”

If you are in desperate need of a passport there are a couple of ways to speed up the process: You can pay to expedite the processing for an additional $60, you can reach out to your local congressman or state senator, or you can visit the Atlanta or New Orleans Passport Agency.

Whatever route you choose, Barger recommends that if you are planning a trip out of the country this year, go ahead and expedite.

“Apply now and I would say go ahead and expedite. If you think that ten or thirteen weeks will be plenty of time, if you’re not traveling until the fall or maybe early in the upcoming winter, I would still go ahead and expedite,” Barger said. “There is an extreme backup with the number of applications and so to ensure you have it I would process it as quickly as I could.”

The $35 passport application fee at the Madison County Service Center goes directly toward the Mental Health Court.

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
