One killed after 18-wheeler crashes with train in Tuscumbia

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed Tuesday afternoon after a train and an 18-wheeler collided in Tuscumbia.

According to an official with the Colbert County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), one person was killed in a crash that occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash occurred at the rail crossing off Highway 72 at Golden Road and Old Memphis Pike.

An official with the Colbert County EMA said all emergency personnel is now clear of the scene.

