Multiple lanes to close for road projects in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple road resurfacing projects are expected to begin in downtown Huntsville on Tuesday.

The projects will require lane closures throughout the downtown area for the next two weeks. The following streets will be impacted by the projects:

Washington Street from Monroe Street to the overpass bridge

Jefferson Street from Holmes Avenue to Spring Street and from Monroe Street to the overpass bridge

Monroe Street from Spragins Street to Greene Street

Holmes Avenue from Jefferson Street to Washington Street and the eastbound lane from Jefferson Street to just east of Spragins Street

Clinton Avenue from Jefferson Street to Washington Street

(City of Huntsville)

If you are driving in the area, use caution.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.