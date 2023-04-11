Deals
Multiple lanes to close for road projects in downtown Huntsville

The projects will require lane closures throughout the downtown area for the next two weeks.
The projects will require lane closures throughout the downtown area for the next two weeks.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 7:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Multiple road resurfacing projects are expected to begin in downtown Huntsville on Tuesday.

The projects will require lane closures throughout the downtown area for the next two weeks. The following streets will be impacted by the projects:

  • Washington Street from Monroe Street to the overpass bridge
  • Jefferson Street from Holmes Avenue to Spring Street and from Monroe Street to the overpass bridge
  • Monroe Street from Spragins Street to Greene Street
  • Holmes Avenue from Jefferson Street to Washington Street and the eastbound lane from Jefferson Street to just east of Spragins Street
  • Clinton Avenue from Jefferson Street to Washington Street

(City of Huntsville)

If you are driving in the area, use caution.

