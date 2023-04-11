Huntsville City School’s DAC hosts end of year meeting

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Concerned parents of Huntsville City Schools are banding together to create a more diverse and equitable district.

On Monday, the desegregation advisory committee (DAC) held its final meeting of the year, highlighting key areas for growth and improvement in the school district.

The DAC is comprised of parents and students. The committee’s primary objective is rectifying a 60-year-old desegregation order, and ensuring equity for all students.

“This is not a quick process, it takes time,” said DAC president Christopher Gregory. He believes there are still key areas that need major attention.

The district recently received partial unitary status for faculty members.

Two years ago, it received full unitary status for transportation two years ago.

That leaves 5 areas needing attention to be deemed equal among racial groups: Extracurricular activities, student discipline, facilities, assignments, and course offerings.

Gregory said they need to tackle test scores with 93 percent of 11th-grade, black students not being proficient when it comes to testing.

“This is the rocket city, we’ve put rockets in space. And so we can definitely raise the test scores of our students,” said Gregory.

Several parents who attended the meeting said the real work begins at home.

“It goes back to the parents. We have to make sure we empower our students, that we challenge our students,” said Eddie Baker who will have a daughter in kindergarten next year, “We want her to bloom and prosper as much as she can. And we want her to make sure she integrates and interacts with her teachers, the administration, and also the other students.”

Gregory said he and the rest of the committee will continue to work for a future where that is possible for all families within Huntsville City Schools.

“We don’t want to pencil whip it or just get out from under the consent order,” said Gregory, “But we want to make sure that we’re doing things right for every student so that this change can be long-standing.”

The DAC will release its end of the year final report by the end of next month with suggestions it hopes the next superintendent pays serious attention to.

