‘God’s angels are everywhere’: Good Samaritan hand delivers lost wallet to rightful owner

A good Samaritan has returned a lost wallet to its rightful owner. (Source: WGAL, Kevin Smith)
By Anne Shannon
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WGAL) - A Pennsylvania man says a trip to the store almost became a costly one.

Last Friday started with an ordinary trip to the grocery store for Kevin Smith until he noticed that his wallet had gone missing.

“I picked up some items and returned home. Then I reached in my back pocket and my wallet wasn’t there,” Smith said.

According to Smith, he thought he may have left his wallet in his car, but it wasn’t there.

“I started to panic,” he said.

Smith was about ready to drive back to the store to check for his wallet when a young woman was suddenly at his front door.

The woman, who only identified herself as Brooke, told Smith she picked up the wallet, found his address on his driver’s license and decided to hand deliver it to him.

“God’s angels are everywhere. At that moment, Brooke was one of them to me,” Smith said.

The experience inspired Smith, and he’s hoping it’ll inspire others as well.

“Be a good neighbor. Be a good friend. Be a good stranger, like Brooke was to me,” he said. “And it’s amazing how random acts of kindness can make such a big difference.”

Copyright 2023 WGAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

