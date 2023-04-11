Deals
First responders on scene of shooting in Huntsville, one person in critical condition

(FOX 32 Chicago / YouTube / Pixabay)
By Javon Williams
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a shooting in on Bluehaven Drive in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was shot and is in critical condition.

A WAFF 48 Crew is on the way to the scene, this story will be updated once there is more information.

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

