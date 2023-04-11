First responders on scene of shooting in Huntsville, one person in critical condition
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a shooting in on Bluehaven Drive in Huntsville.
According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was shot and is in critical condition.
A WAFF 48 Crew is on the way to the scene, this story will be updated once there is more information.
