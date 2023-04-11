Deals
FEMA offering more than $7M in assistance for survivors from Jan. 12 tornado, more help available

Help is still available for people affected by January tornadoes
By Bria Chatman
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Individual Assistance deadline was March 16, but FEMA says they still have more resources available.

FEMA has already approved more than $7 million for FEMA assistance for homeowners and centers in Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Greene, Hale, Morgan, Mobile, Sumter, and Tallapoosa counties.

“Which is more than 6.1 million in housing assistance as well as more than 1.5 million in other needs assistance,” says Hale.

If you were denied assistance you can appeal it. FEMA says a “no” can become a “yes.” Media Specialist Larissa Hale says sometimes they just need additional information.

“If you have received a letter that you may have been ineligible for some type of assistance, you do have the opportunity to appeal them. Just because they may have received something that’s ineligible does not mean that is the end of the world,” says Hale. “They can appeal it.”

The Small Business Administration has approved more than $8 million in low-interest disaster loans. FEMA Grants are also available to help people replace necessities lost in the storm.

They also have continued rental and temporary housing assistance available for those who received initial assistance. To find out if you qualify, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.

To learn more and find out if you qualify click here.

