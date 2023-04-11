Death investigation underway following shooting in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - First responders are on the scene of a death investigation on Bluehaven Drive in Huntsville.

According to Don Webster with HEMSI, one person was shot on Tuesday afternoon and was initially listed in critical condition.

WAFF 48′s Romario Gardener is on the scene and has confirmed that Madison County Coroner Tyler Berryhill and the Major Crimes Unit have arrived. Officers are also interviewing witnesses.

This story will be updated once there is more information.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.