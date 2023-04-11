Deals
Cool overnight, more sunshine Wednesday

First Alert Weather
Tonight, clear and comfortably cool tonight. Mid to upper 40s. More sun and nice Wednesday, temps in the 70s. Increasing clouds and eventually our next chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday afternoon. High temp Thursday around 70°. More showers and thunderstorms Thursday night and Friday. Severe storms are not expected. Higher rain totals of a 1/2" to 1" for locations east of I-65. After a dry Friday night, mainly dry Saturday during the day, but another round of showers and thunderstorms expected at night. High temp Saturday near 80°. Scattered showers Sunday, low 70s. Dry early next week before another round of showers and storms for the end of the week. High temps mainly in the 70s.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
