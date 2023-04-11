Community leaders, Madison City Schools to host fentanyl awareness event

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - The Partnership for a Drug-Free Community is collaborating with Madison City Schools to host a free town forum on fentanyl.

It’s called “Fentanyl: What Parents Need to Know.” Parents and students in North Alabama will receive the opportunity to learn about the dangers of fentanyl.

“Parents can expect to get educated, informed, and prepared for action in this fentanyl crisis,” said David Battle, Deputy Director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free Community. “Our kids are at high risk because they don’t know. With fentanyl, it’s dangerous, it’s deadly, and it’s hidden.”

According to health experts, fentanyl is available on the drug market in different forms, and many young kids are being unintentionally exposed to fentanyl through devices like vape pens.

Battle says parents can also expect toolkits and a panel that will provide an overview of fentanyl in our community and answer questions. The panel will include Don Webster with HEMSI, Madison County Coroner Dr. Tyler Berryhill, and Denise Spiller, a parent of children with substance use disorders.

“It’s important to have a parent who’s actually been through this because they can convey the message much stronger than a professional can. When a person has felt and gone through it, only they know the loss and the true hurt,” said Battle.

The forum will be held Tuesday at Madison City Schools Central Office on Celtic Drive from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

