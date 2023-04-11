Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Bringing ‘Cinderella’ to life through ballet

'Cinderella' to be performed April 14-16.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Most have seen Cinderella on screen, but have you seen it on stage?

You have the opportunity this week to see “Cinderella” at the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall April 14-16! This is a performance you don’t want to miss, so hurry and purchase your tickets soon.

To find showtimes and to purchase tickets, click here.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Top Name Artists in Tribute show
George Jones event at the VBC to raise money for Huntsville PD officers Morin, Crumby
According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incidents happened around 8 p.m.
Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, crash Sunday night
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
Channing Mitchell
Columbiana man in custody following Stevenson grocery store shooting
The machine operator didn’t see the toddler behind the back wheel of the wagon and hit the child.
18-month-old run over by loaded grain wagon dies from injuries, police say