Alabama A&M Bulldog Brigade celebrating 50th anniversary of ROTC with the university

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bulldog Brigade of military alumni and the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program from Alabama A&M are celebrating the 50th anniversary of ROTC with the university.

Alumni have events planned from Tuesday through Saturday to celebrate the anniversary. On Saturday, the celebration will culminate with a military ball.

Celebrations that began Tuesday included cleaning up at the Tut Fann Veterans Home to make the veterans more comfortable. A 5K run will be held Wednesday and a Golf Tournament Friday.

An awards ceremony, military equipment display and parachute demonstration will be held Thursday. For more information click here.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.