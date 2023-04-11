Deals
Alabama A&M Bulldog Brigade celebrating 50th anniversary of ROTC with the university

Events will be held from Tuesday through Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of ROTC with the university.(Alabama A&M)
By Nick Kremer
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Bulldog Brigade of military alumni and the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program from Alabama A&M are celebrating the 50th anniversary of ROTC with the university.

Alumni have events planned from Tuesday through Saturday to celebrate the anniversary. On Saturday, the celebration will culminate with a military ball.

Celebrations that began Tuesday included cleaning up at the Tut Fann Veterans Home to make the veterans more comfortable. A 5K run will be held Wednesday and a Golf Tournament Friday.

An awards ceremony, military equipment display and parachute demonstration will be held Thursday. For more information click here.

