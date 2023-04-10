UAH to break ground Friday on new engineering building

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville (UAH) is scheduled to break ground on a new 80,000-square-foot engineering building Friday.

According to officials with UAH, a groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 11:30 a.m. at the UAH College of Engineering Building on John Wright Drive.

Friday’s event will begin the first phase of the construction of the 80,000-square-foot building. The building will be a multistory academic and research facility that has received initial approval from the University of Alabama System Board of Trustees.

When it is finished, the new building will accommodate the growth of the College of Engineering. The College of Engineering currently has just under 3,000 students enrolled.

The new facility will be constructed west of the existing building and adjacent to the campus lake.

