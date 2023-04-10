Deals
Two people sent to hospital after shooting, crash on Mastin Lake Rd.

Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to two different incidents that happened on Mastin Lake Road Sunday night.
By D'Quan Lee and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to two different incidents that happened on Mastin Lake Road Sunday night.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incidents happened around 8 p.m. The first was a shooting on the access road on Highway 72 near the Mastin Lake Rd. and Academy Drive intersection. The victim later arrived at Huntsville Hospital in a private vehicle.

The condition of the victim is not known as of Monday morning. The spokesperson did not say if anyone was taken into custody for the shooting.

At the same time, there was a wreck involving a car and a go-kart. This happened at Mastin Lake Rd. near Memorial Parkway. Police do not believe the two incidents are related. One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash.

There was also a heavy police presence on Gallatin Street near the Huntsville Museum of Art. The spokesperson for the police department confirmed this was connected to the shooting.

