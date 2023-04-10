Deals
Tractor trailer wreck closes portion of Highway 35

By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:22 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A wreck involving a tractor trailer has closed a portion of Highway 35 in DeKalb County on Monday morning.

According to a social media post by the DeKalb County Emergency Management Agency (EMA), the wreck happened on Highway 35 near DeKalb County Road 261. The highway will closed until further notice.

This story will be updated once further information is released.

