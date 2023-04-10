Sylvania man pleads guilty to manslaughter in hit-and-run that killed teen

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Sylvania man charged with manslaughter in the death of a 14-year-old pleaded guilty just a week before he was set to go to trial.

Tyler Wilbanks was arrested last year after hitting and killing Harley Lasseter, who was riding a motorcycle on Alabama 75 south of Geraldine. Police say Wilbanks drove away from the scene. When he was arrested, he was charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of a crash.

Online court records say Tyler Wilbanks entered a plea agreement on April 3. He was supposed to go to trial Monday, April 10.

Wilbanks was sentenced to serve three years in prison, followed by five years of probation as part of a 15-year split sentence. If he violates his probation, he could be sent back to prison to complete the 15-year sentence.

Wilbanks was also ordered to pay restitution to Harley’s family.

