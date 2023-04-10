Deals
Sunny & pleasant for the afternoon

First Alert Weather
Sunshine through this afternoon and delightful. Near 70°. Another cool and clear night, low to...
Sunshine through this afternoon and delightful. Near 70°. Another cool and clear night, low to mid 40s. More sun Tuesday and Wednesday, high temps in the 70s both days. Increasing clouds Thursday, showers and thunderstorms arrive late-day. Another day in the 70s. Thursday night and Friday, showers with a few thunderstorms. High temps Friday in the 70s. Saturday, mostly sunny. A slight chance of a shower. Around 80°. Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Around 80°. Chances of rain will lower for Monday with dry conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday.(WAFF)
By Jeff Desnoyers
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Sunshine through this afternoon and delightful. Near 70°. Another cool and clear night, low to mid 40s. More sun Tuesday and Wednesday, high temps in the 70s both days. Increasing clouds Thursday, showers and thunderstorms arrive late-day. Another day in the 70s. Thursday night and Friday, showers with a few thunderstorms. High temps Friday in the 70s. Saturday, mostly sunny. A slight chance of a shower. Around 80°. Sunday, a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Around 80°. Chances of rain will lower for Monday with dry conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday.

