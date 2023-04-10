Deals
Shooting suspect arrested in Mississippi after shooting injured one in Tuscumbia Wednesday

Officers with the Tuscumbia Police Department responded to a shooting that left a 26-year-old man injured on Wednesday night.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Tuscumbia Police Department responded to a shooting that left a 26-year-old man injured on Wednesday night.

A spokesperson for the police department said officers responded to Hellen Keller Hospital for a gunshot victim. The victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital and is listed in critical, but stable condition.

According to an official with the Tuscumbia Police Department, one of the suspects was arrested Saturday around 2 p.m. The suspect and another person allegedly stole a vehicle near Memphis, Tennessee.

After stealing a vehicle, the suspect then led authorities on a chase through three counties. The suspect then abandoned the vehicle in a parking lot in Alcorn County, Mississippi. The passenger and the suspect were taken into custody and both remain in the Alcorn County Jail.

Both suspects in the chase are juveniles and the alleged shooter is awaiting extradition. The passenger in the vehicle was not believed to be involved in the shooting.

The shooting suspect has been charged with first-degree aggravated assault, attempted murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incidents happened around 8 p.m.
