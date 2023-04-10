Scouted: Awaken with Maria Brito

Deals
'Awaken with Maria Brito' has many programs and workshops that women can attend.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:15 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - Maria Mercedes Brito is a women’s empowerment coach who started “Awaken with Maria Brito.”

On this edition of “Scouted”, learn about workshops and online programs run by Brito that focus on empowering women. On top of running workshops and online programs, “Awaken with Maria Brito” also offers wellness retreats.

There are wellness retreats scheduled for Albuquerque, New Mexico, Puerto Rico and Nashville, Tennessee, in 2023.

To learn more about “Awaken with Maria Brito”, click here.

