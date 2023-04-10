Deals
Nice stretch of Spring-like weather ahead

First Alert Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
WAFF 10 Day Forecast
By Eric Burke
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Good Monday morning.  We have some passing clouds overhead as you step out the door, temps are fairly cool in the middle 40s to lower 50s so jackets may be a good idea. 

Today will be a wonderful start to the week with abundant sunshine and highs reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s, winds will be steady from the southeast between 5 to 15 miles per hour.  Clear skies stay in place overnight with cool lows dropping into the middle 40s again, the calm conditions may allow for some patchy fog to develop for the Tuesday morning commute.  Tuesday and Wednesday will also be fantastic with more sunshine and seasonal high temperatures in the low to middle 70s. 

We will be watching a cut-off center of low pressure creeping north for the end of the week, this low will bring us chances for scattered rain showers and isolated storms for both Thursday and Friday.  Right now, rainfall totals appear to be fairly light between ¼ and ½ inch.  Next weekend looks ok for the time being with isolated to scattered shower and storm chances on both Saturday and Sunday, highs will be back in the lower 80s.

