Movers For Moms donation drive happening to support local mothers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Movers For Moms donation drive began on April 1 to collect essential goods for moms in the area.

Donations are being accepted now through May 5. Collected items will be donated in time for Mother’s Day on May 12.

The following items are being requested during the donation drive:

Diapers (Sizes five, six and seven)

Deodorant

Body wash

Lotion

Tissue

Baby rice and oatmeal

Wipes

Razors

Headbands

Adult diapers

To see the full Amazon Wishlist, click here.

