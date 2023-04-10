Deals
Movers For Moms donation drive happening to support local mothers

Learn how to help local moms during this donation drive.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Movers For Moms donation drive began on April 1 to collect essential goods for moms in the area.

Donations are being accepted now through May 5. Collected items will be donated in time for Mother’s Day on May 12.

The following items are being requested during the donation drive:

  • Diapers (Sizes five, six and seven)
  • Deodorant
  • Body wash
  • Lotion
  • Tissue
  • Baby rice and oatmeal
  • Wipes
  • Razors
  • Headbands
  • Adult diapers

To see the full Amazon Wishlist, click here.

