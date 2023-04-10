Deals
Man arrested for police officer’s murder charged with smuggling cellphone into Madison County Jail

LaJeromeny Brown.
LaJeromeny Brown.(Source: Madison County Jail)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 1:40 PM CDT
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man accused of killing a Huntsville Police Department Officer is facing new charges after court records say he tried to sneak a cellphone into the Madison County Jail in March.

LaJeromeny Brown was arrested in 2019 because he allegedly killed a Huntsville Police Department officer. According to online court documents filed on March 29, Brown attempted to take a cellphone into the Madison County Jail.

Brown was charged with promoting prison contraband. He is currently being held without bond because of the previous charge of killing Huntsville PD officer Bill Clardy.

