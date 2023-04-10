Deals
Louisville shooting suspect was University of Alabama graduate

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confirmed four people have died from a shooting in downtown Louisville Monday morning.

LMPD identified the suspect as 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon.

Sturgeon was employed with Old National Bank.

A representative with the University of Alabama confirmed that Sturgeon attended UA from fall 2016 to December 2020.

Sturgeon received a Bachelor of Science in commerce and business administration with a double major in finance and economics.

He participated in the Accelerated Master’s Program and earned his Master of Science in finance when he graduated in Dec. 2020.

A reporter with our sister station WAVE3 News in Louisville, Ky. says he spoke to a neighbor of the shooter and that Sturgeon was a ‘great kid’ growing up and showed no signs of ‘committing a crime as was what took place today’.

