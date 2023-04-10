Deals
Ider PD arrests two people after 100 mph vehicle pursuit

Officers with the Ider Police Department were led on a vehicle pursuit that resulted in the arrest of two people on Sunday night.
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IDER, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Ider Police Department were led on a vehicle pursuit that resulted in the arrest of two people on Sunday night.

According to a social media post by the police department, officers attempted to make a traffic stop when they saw a vehicle with expired license plates commit multiple traffic violations. The officers were led on a chase that exceeded 100 miles per hour at one point.

During the chase, the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed it on County Road 754. The driver attempted to flee on foot, but was detained. The passenger in the vehicle was also taken into custody.

Officers found multiple types of narcotics and a sawed-off shotgun in the car.

The driver, Sabrina Stewart, and the passenger, Riley Hastings, were taken to the Ider City Jail pending felony and misdemeanor charges. Hastings had active felony warrants with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

