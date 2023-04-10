Deals
Huntsville Police investigate shooting, crash on Mastin Lake Road Sunday night

Huntsville Police investigate a scene on Academy Drive Sunday night
By D'Quan Lee and WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Police are investigating two different incidents on Mastin Lake Road. Both happened within minutes of each other, but about a mile apart.

According to a Huntsville Police spokesperson, the incidents happened around 8p.m. The first was a shooting on the access road on Highway 72 near the Mastin Lake Road / Academy Drive intersection. The victim later arrived at Huntsville Hospital in a private vehicle. Their condition is being evaluated at last word. Police are not commenting on whether or not a person is in custody.

At the same time, there was a wreck involving a car and a go-kart. This happened at Mastin Lake Road near Memorial Parkway. That’s about one mile north of the shooting scene. Police do not believe the two incidents are related at this time. One person was rushed to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash.

There was also a heavy police presence on Gallatin Street near the Huntsville Museum of Art at the same time. Police say that was connected to the shooting, but are not commenting further. WAFF 48 has a crew on the scene, working to get more information.

A map showing the two incidents under investigation
