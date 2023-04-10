Huntsville PD officers respond to shooting, crash Sunday night

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to two different incidents that happened in Huntsville on Sunday night.

According to a spokesperson for the police department, the incidents happened around 8 p.m. Officers responded to a shooting on Access Road. The victim later arrived at Huntsville Hospital in a private vehicle.

The condition of the victim is not known as of Monday morning. The spokesperson did not say if anyone was taken into custody for the shooting.

At the same time, there was a wreck involving a car and a go-kart. This happened at Mastin Lake Rd. near Memorial Parkway. Police do not believe the two incidents are related. One person was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries from the crash.

There was also a heavy police presence on Gallatin Street near the Huntsville Museum of Art. The spokesperson for the police department confirmed this was connected to the shooting.

CORRECTION: This story previously reported that both incidents happened on Mastin Lake Road. This was incorrect and the story has been updated accordingly.

