Hundreds gather in Killen for balloon release in memory of grandmother and one-year-old killed in car crash

The Minnesota State Patrol says the man was involved in a crash, then fled on foot when a trooper arrived. He was taken into custody without incident.(MGN)
By D'Quan Lee
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
KILLEN, Ala. (WAFF) - It’s been more than a week since Krissy Devito lost her mother and her one year old child in a car crash in Lauderdale County.

Devito held the event at Atlas Church in Killen. 63-year-old Emma Wade, and five of her grandchildren were involved in a head-on collision.

Wade died in the crash, while all five children were airlifted to Vanderbilt Hospital. One-year-old Greyson Devito died of his injures at the hospital.

Devito said the community has been big in helping her through this tragedy.

“Honestly it’s made me feel really good,” she said. “I thought -- I told a friend as we were headed up to Vanderbilt, I said ‘I’m getting rid of Facebook. I don’t want to see what everyone’s saying, I don’t want to see any of it.’ But then as it progressed, and saw all those positive comments, a lot of it really carries me through. It’s nice to know that people who don’t really know you or don’t benefit from you in any way, they still really care.”

