Going green for spring with a master gardener

A master gardener talks about what to add to your garden this year.
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MORGAN Co., Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The annual plant sale hosted by the Morgan County Master Gardeners Association is happening April 15-16.

At this sale, visitors will find a large selection of perennials, shrubs, vegetables, hanging baskets, herbs and more! Master gardeners will also be at the event throughout the weekend in case anyone has pertinent questions about gardening.

The hours are 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on April 15 and 1-4 p.m. on April 16.

