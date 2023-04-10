Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

Girl, 5, shot and killed on San Francisco Bay Area highway

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an...
The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILPITAS, Calif. (AP) — A 5-year-old girl was killed in a weekend shooting on a highway in the San Francisco Bay Area, authorities said Sunday.

The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday in southbound lanes of Interstate 880 near Milpitas, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The child was taken to a hospital, where she later died, ABC 7 News reported.

The entire highway was closed during the investigation, but some lanes reopened after about an hour.

Authorities were also investigating a separate shooting around 6:30 p.m. Saturday in nearby Fremont, the news station reported. Nobody was hurt in that incident.

Three suspects were later arrested in connection with the Fremont shooting, and a gun was recovered, according to the Santa Cruz Police Department.

Investigators were trying to determine if the two shootings were connected.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts, April 8th, 2023
Trash Pandas throw no-hitter, lose 7-5 in wild game vs. Chattanooga
An investigator marks evidence after a shooting in the parking lot of a Jackson County grocery...
One injured in shooting outside Stevenson grocery store
Huntsville Police investigate a scene on Academy Drive Sunday night
Huntsville Police investigate shooting, crash on Mastin Lake Road Sunday night
A Lauderdale County mother spoke about the deadly collision that took the life of her...
Woman speaks out after losing mother and infant son in crash
After an investigation, Jerry Hicks was arrested and charged with murder.
One killed in Friday night Scottsboro shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

Bowdon County Police K-9 Jett
Missing Bowdon police K-9 found safe
FILE - Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys during a...
Proud Boys leaders’ Jan. 6 sedition trial inches to a close
Breaking news
1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County
Huntsville Police investigate a scene on Academy Drive Sunday night
Huntsville Police investigate shooting, crash on Mastin Lake Road Sunday night