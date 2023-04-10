Deals
George Jones event at the VBC to raise money for Huntsville PD officers Morin, Crumby

Top Name Artists in Tribute show
Top Name Artists in Tribute show(VBC)
By Charles Montgomery
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The George Jones tribute, “Still Playin’ Possum: Music & Memories of George Jones,” will raise money for Huntsville Police Department officers Albert Morin and Garrett Crumby.

According to a press release from the Von Braun Center (VBC), the concert will feature over 30 artists and special guests on April 25. Attendees will have the opportunity to buy signed guitars from their chosen artist.

Nancy Jones will auction off two front row tickets on April 14 to the highest bidder. To participate, tune in to 93.3 NASH ICON between 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

