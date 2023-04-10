15-year-old arrested in Morgan Co. after allegedly stealing vehicle, guns

MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A 15-year-old was arrested Sunday morning in Morgan County after allegedly leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Nashville.

According to officials with the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to stop a vehicle that was traveling north at high speeds on Highway 67 in Somerville. The vehicle refused to yield and led authorities on a pursuit.

The vehicle continued traveling north on I-65 into Limestone County before spike strips stopped the chase near a Waffle House in Athens. The juvenile who was driving the car got out and ran away on foot but was quickly caught.

After the juvenile was in custody, deputies determined that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Nashville. Deputies also found a gun that had been reported stolen in Nashville and a large amount of marijuana.

The 15-year-old was taken to a juvenile detention facility and charged with attempting to elude and possession of marijuana.

