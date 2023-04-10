Deals
Financial Minute
Join the TVL Birthday Club
Travel TVL
Nominate an Extraordinary Veteran

1 dead, 3 injured in shooting involving Alabama State Trooper in Escambia County

Breaking news
Breaking news(MGN)
By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A person is dead and three others were injured, including an Alabama State Trooper, in a shooting Sunday evening in Escambia County.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division, at about 6:30 p.m. the Trooper attempted to stop a vehicle for a traffic violation on Interstate 65 near the 101 mile marker in Conecuh County. The driver attempted to elude, and a pursuit ensued, ALEA said.

The agency said the pursuit continued into Escambia County where the vehicle eventually left the roadway. Once off the roadway an officer-involved shooting occurred, ALEA said.

One person is deceased and two other subjects were injured and transported to a local area hospital for treatment. As well, the ALEA Trooper involved in the incident was also struck by gunfire and was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

Special Agents with ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation are currently investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Escambia County District Attorney’s Office, according to ALEA.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Rocket City Trash Pandas vs. the Chattanooga Lookouts, April 8th, 2023
Trash Pandas throw no-hitter, lose 7-5 in wild game vs. Chattanooga
An investigator marks evidence after a shooting in the parking lot of a Jackson County grocery...
One injured in shooting outside Stevenson grocery store
Huntsville Police investigate a scene on Academy Drive Sunday night
Huntsville Police investigate shooting, crash on Mastin Lake Road Sunday night
A Lauderdale County mother spoke about the deadly collision that took the life of her...
Woman speaks out after losing mother and infant son in crash
After an investigation, Jerry Hicks was arrested and charged with murder.
One killed in Friday night Scottsboro shooting, suspect in custody

Latest News

Bowdon County Police K-9 Jett
Missing Bowdon police K-9 found safe
Huntsville Police investigate a scene on Academy Drive Sunday night
Huntsville Police investigate shooting, crash on Mastin Lake Road Sunday night
Suspect behind bars in Stevenson grocery store shooting
Suspect behind bars in Stevenson grocery store shooting
Killen residents honor grandmother, child killed in car crash
Killen residents honor grandmother, child killed in car crash